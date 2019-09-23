Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Physical exercise was the theme at Sunday’s Open Streets ICT 2019.

Douglas was blocked off to traffic from College Hill to the Delano District.

The City encouraged people to get active, bike, walk and dance, and there was food and local art to enjoy as well.

Resident Angie Norris, who visited a segment of Open Streets, thinks this is a sign of a greater future for Wichita.

“I think it’s reviving,” Norris said. “I think there was a point when Douglas was boring, and now it’s exciting and involving all of surrounding Wichita, not just College Hill.”

Along with enjoying activities in the street, Wichitans could also stop by local businesses and restaurants along the route, some for a discounted rate.