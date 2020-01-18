Wichitans will ride in honor of Lamont McClary victim of hit-and-run crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Today a group of bike riders will drive around Wichita in honor of Lamont McClary, the victim of the hit and run crash that happened on Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe that someone would hit him you know and just leave him there. You know and take off running. It breaks my heart, i’m sure he’s got family and so that’s what got me to organize it, ” said organizer of the memorial ride Les Collins.

The memorial ride for Lamont will start at 2 p.m. at the quick trip on Seneca and Douglas. Organizer Les Collins says they will ride around the city and make sure to ride down Kellogg where Lamont was last seen.

“We are going to ride around Wichita and make a little bit of noise in honor of Lamont,” said Collins.

Collins will ride with Lamont’s fiance Nancy Pérez in honor of LJ. Remember the event starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. They are estimating around 15 people will attend.

