1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Graham County - USD 281 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Winter Prepared Tips

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“I would definitely have to call someone I don’t feel confident myself.” Drivers like Simon Nguyen may hope for the best, but experts say it’s better to plan for winter weather driving.

Shawn Steward AAA Public Affairs Manager says, ” The biggest things that we see issues with are batteries and tires.” Which is why triple a is expecting a busy thanksgiving break .

Steward also mentioned “We are projecting nationwide 49.3 million people are going to be taking a trip 50 miles or more from home. However, there are several steps drivers can take to prevent being stuck in these chilly conditions.

You should stock the emergency car kit with jumper cables, flashlights, blankets and emergency food and make sure your tires are ready.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories