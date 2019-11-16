WSU staff and soon-to-be graduates take special science activities to elementary students

Community

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students of a Wichita elementary school got a very special surprise today.

Staff, and soon-to-be graduates of Wichita State gave teachers at Washington Elementary a little break. The aspiring teachers created special science activities for the K through 5th grade students.

“Just reminds me why we do what we do, and why we want our student teachers becoming better. We want them to be leading our kids in the future.” said Tara Brown, Kindergarten teacher

The group hope to motivate children to continue on to higher education and joining the steam program at WSU in the future.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories