YMCA: Back-to-school snacking tips for kids and adults

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As kids head back to class, whether in a school building or at home, nutrition can play a big role in their learning experience.

The Greater Wichita YMCA provides cooking and nutrition classes for kids and parents alike to make healthy eating attainable. KSN caught up with Tammi Krier, the healthy eating director for the Greater Wichita YMCA, to talk about back to school snacks.

“Try to have healthy options available. The kids can make that choice if it’s available. If it’s not in the house it’s not a choice for them to make,” Krier said.

Getting kids involved in the kitchen early is key, Krier says.

Nutrition is also important for adults working from home or trying to home school kids taking virtual courses.

“Have a desk space that’s not your kitchen and away from your kitchen. Don’t eat at that desk space to keep it separated,” Krier says.

Eating meals and snacks on a schedule is important to the whole family according to Krier.

Below are the recipes featured in the video:

Recipe for rainbow fruit wraps.

Recipe for northwest apple salad.

Recipe for ants on a log.