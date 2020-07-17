Big Brutus: location, hours, pricing

WEST MINERAL, Kan. (KODE TV) – If you like to check Big Brutus off your list of destinations in Kansas, it’s located at: 6509 NW 60th St, West Mineral, KS 66782.

That’s about 135 miles southeast of Wichita and 26 miles northwest of Joplin, Missouri.

There’s a lot to see at that sight besides the main attraction of Brutus, which is the largest electric mining shovel still standing in the United States.

As stated on the Big Brutus Inc. website, its visitor’s center is “a rustic museum and gift shop with souvenirs available.”

“The Center also houses comfort facilities, including hot showers to meet the needs of visitors and campers alike. Along with primitive camping and space for self-contained RV’s, there are ten water/electrical hook-ups and a dump station. Picnic tables dot the grounds and a shelter is there for gatherings of all kinds.

There are exhibits, ever changing displays and photographs in both the Visitors Center and Big Brutus to enhance the colorful history and heritage of this region and this bucket wielding machine and don’t miss a self-guided tour.

There have been weddings at Big Brutus as well as receptions, private parties, group tours, school field trips, picnics and family reunions.”

ADMISSION PRICES:

Adults: $8.00

Sr. Citizens: $7.50

Child (6-12): $5.00

Child (5 & under): FREE

Group Rates Available

RV Parking Available – $15.00/day

Big Brutus is a museum open year round, though ours vary with the season. Call (620) 827-6177 for more information.

NOTE: The attraction is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but board members are closely monitoring the situation to see when it will be safe to open back up.

RELATED: Big Brutus’ manager shares personal ties to monument & mining town