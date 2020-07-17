Destination Kansas: Big Brutus – the world’s largest electric coal mining shovel

​WEST MINERAL, Ks. — A massive piece of equipment, hidden in a small southeast Kansas town, is a symbol of the area’s rich mining history. ​​Its size and force were the talk of the town for decades. And now it’s an interactive museum that tens of thousands from across the globe visit each year.​​

Big Brutus is the largest electric mining shovel still standing in the United States.​​The behemoth machine is located in West Mineral, Kansas.​About 135 miles southeast of Wichita and 26 miles northwest of Joplin, Missouri.​​”They used it to uncover the coal, it was pretty deep here so they got this big machine to do it,” says Betty Becker, the manager at Big Brutus Inc.​​

Its construction in the 1960’s was a legendary moment in Kansas’s budding coal industry, with a price-tag of 6.5 million dollars.​​”It was shipped in 150 railroad cars and assembled right on site right about 11 miles from here and it just worked 1 square mile a year,” says Becker.​​Brutus worked fast and efficiently, but really caught the attention of the nation because of its size.​​

“They look up and they say wow I can’t believe how big it is, you know,” tells Becker.​​To give you an idea of just how massive this machine is: the bucket itself is 90 cubic yards, standing at a huge 16 stories tall and weighing in at 11 million pounds.​​It took just three men to run: an operator, a groundsman and an oiler.

​​But still, it provided a lot of other jobs for the small community.​​”It was a very good place for everyone to work. It employed a lot of people and paid good wage at that time,” says Becker.

​​It operated from 1963 to 1974, before it had to be put out of commission.​​”Reclamation laws were getting stricter, so they had to do more reclaiming of the land. The pollution laws were getting stricter.

They had a 20 year contract and of course as time went on it got more expensive to operate it and wash and clean the coal and ship it out,” says Becker.

​​Too big to move and not structurally sound to disassemble, it sat in a field for 11 years.​​Until some locals decided its nostalgia was worth more than its fate.​​”A lot of them either they were miners or their families were involved in mining,” says Becker.

​​The Pittsburg & Midway Coal Mining Company donated Big Brutus in 1984.​​It was restored and became a museum the following year.​​Now, about 20,000-25,000 people from all across the globe visit Big Brutus every year.​​

Big Brutus was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.​​

Ticket and location information and Big Brutus’ personal ties to the local mining town as shared by its manager provides some interesting historic facts for all visitors — local or global.

Big Brutus is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they plan to reopen soon. Click here to check on their reopening.