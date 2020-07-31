Destination Kansas: Create your own T-Rex, dig for fossils and hold live animals at Museum at Prairiefire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — The Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park is full of rich exhibits that can take you back in time.

Liam and his brothers start their bi-weekly trip by building their own dinosaurs. A set of touch screens teach through questions like: “What did this dinosaur eat?” or “What environment did this dinosaur live in?”

“Wait a couple of minutes, and it’s going to come out on the live screen and interact with you” said Terri Thompson, director of development and community engagement at the museum. “Kiddos can do that. I’ve seen them do it for 45 minutes while mom is like, ‘Thank you!'”

The dinosaur live screen at the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park will bring your child’s imagination to life.

For adults, there’s a ton of rich history to pick up for uncommon knowledge you can share at happy hour or around the dinner table.

The Discovery Room holds six sections of hands-on science that entertain at any age. While an earthquake occurs, other visitors may be playing with a praying mantis.

“It expands your imagination, but it also exposes you to a lot of different hings you wouldn’t have the opportunity to see,” Shelly Trewolla said.

There’s wildlife from chinchillas to Madagascar hissing cockroaches to poison dart frogs. Visitors can also dig for fossils.

Get to know the Madagascar hissing cockroaches at the Museum of Prairiefire in Overland Park.

The building itself is made out of the same material NASA uses to make astronauts’ face shields.

“The exterior of our building is actually dichroic glass. It’s not stained glass, and dichroic glass literally changes colors with the sunrise and the sunset,” Thompson said.

It’s free to build your own dinosaur, but $5 to go upstairs and dig for fossils and see the animals.

Thompson said that money goes to help STEM education in Kansas City. There’s also a new exhibition coming in August about hidden gems across Kansas.