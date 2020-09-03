Destination Kansas: Discover the hidden gems of Hutchinson with Cosmosphere and Strataca

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are looking for a one-stop destination, Hutchinson is filled with adventure for the entire family to enjoy.

Hutchinson has been home to salt mines since 1887 and has earned the nickname “Salt City” offering visitors the opportunity to go back nearly 280 million years to explore what’s beneath the surface.

Strataca

“It’s a great way to get away from daily life,” said Tonya Gehring, Strataca operations manager. “When we take you underground its 650-feet underground where it’s 68 degrees and while we do have Wi-Fi, phones stop ringing, we don’t pipe in music, it’s very quiet, very calm and we take you back through geological timeframes.”

The salt mine is like a time capsule, which lets you see the salt beds that were left behind from a time when Kansas was underwater. Strataca gives visitors a 45-minute walkthrough tour of salt mining. Plus, a train ride to show what was once a miner’s break room and visitors can see items that were left behind by the mining staff in 1953.

Guests can also take a 30 minute ‘Dark Ride’ to see all the different aspects of the mine. The fun doesn’t stop there, visitors can even check out their display of iconic movie props, plus much more.

“Some history, some geology, some rides, some fun, and just some plain entertainment,” said Gehring. “We are teaching them through video, through touch. They even get to dig through a salt pile and collect their own souvenir salt rock.”

Tickets:

Admission: Age: Price: Adults 13-59 $19 Seniors 60 + $17 Military N/A $17 Children 4-12 $12.50 Reno County residents N/A $14 Strataca student members N/A 1/2 price Prices do not include sales tax. **No children under the age of 4 are allowed underground.**

For more information on hours of operation, limitations and COVID-19 click here.

Cosmosphere

Hutchinson not only takes visitors underground, but it also gives visitors an out of earth experience with the Cosmosphere, which is the only Smithsonian-affiliated museum in Kansas and holds the largest collection of combined US and former Soviet space artifacts in the world.

The space history museum focuses on the lead up to and through the space race, which is also a science education center. The Cosmosphere is home to spacecraft that have flown to space from all three early manned US programs: the Mercury capsule Liberty Bell 7, the Gemini X, and the Apollo 13.

“They’re going to see the space race unfold before them,” said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere president and CEO.

The Cosmosphere has an X-plane gallery, a hall of space filled with Apollo 13 artifacts, plus Doctor Goddard’s Lab where visitors can take a journey through the history of rockets.

“The Cosmosphere is the place for space for Kansas,” he said. “It’s where you can come and see the three early manned American spacecraft, you can also come and experience exciting educational opportunities.

The Cosmosphere will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays starting after Labor Day.

Visitors that intend to visit both the Cosmosphere and Strataca can get $5 off by clicking here. The discount will be applied to the second attraction the person visits and is valid as long as the visit occurs within 10 days of one another.









The Apollo 13 Command Module, Odyssey on display at the Cosmosphere, Hutchinson, KS.

Tickets:

Admission: Age: Price: Adults 13 – 59 $22.50 Seniors 60+ $19.50 Military N/A $19.50 Children 4-12 $15.50 Children 3 and under Free Prices do not include sales tax.

LATEST STORIES: