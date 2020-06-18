Road Trip: Discovering the byways of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most Kansans have a place they think is one of the prettiest in the state. Others have a favorite historic site. If you want to see if your favorite matches up with theirs, it’s time for a road trip.
Kansas has 12 byways for you to travel. Nine of them are considered scenic. Two of those are National Scenic Byways. Three Kansas byways have historic themes.
KANSAS BYWAYS:
- Flint Hills
- Frontier Military
- Glacial Hills
- Gypsum Hills
- Land and Sky
- Native Stone
- Post Rock
- Prairie Trail
- Route 66
- Smoky Valley
- Western Vistas
- Wetlands and Wildlife
SCENIC BYWAYS MAP:
HISTORIC BYWAYS MAP:
