Doctor offers advice for Kansans spending time outdoors this holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over the last couple of weeks, Ascension Via Christi has seen a drop in patients with COVID-19. “Even though everything we are seeing is very encouraging. I do encourage people to remain at a cautious. Obviously, things can change at any time,” said Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi Chief Medical Officer.

After months of stay-at-home orders in place, many people are choosing to spend this Memorial Day weekend outdoors. “Regardless of what I think people’s opinions are of what’s going on in the world today, I think it’s a great time for families to come together,” said Allen Bubba Broadbent.

Dr. Antonios says to keep the coronavirus spread down, you need to keep your awareness up, “Maintain social distancing, be aware of your surrounding and if possible not to be too close to others. If you’re out in public wear a mask.”

The execution is a mix for Kansans. “A lot of people are not wearing mask. A lot of people are out just free as a bird and you have to be safe this is just the first wave of us coming back,” said Nina Garcia.

April Bodine feels otherwise, “The virus is real but I don’t think wearing masks is 100% what’s going to cure it.”

Dr. Antonios says masks are just one step to protect others, “Wearing a mask will prevent their breathing and their cough, will spread the virus without a mask. We know that it’s protective to others around you.” He added that the mask only provides a small level of protection for the person wearing it.

Dr. Antonios says when deciding to go out or not it is best to avoid large gatherings and even be cautious of small spaces that are crowded – since the virus can transmit easier in those settings.

