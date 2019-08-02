MUST SEE VIDEO: Dashcam shows airplane emergency landing

SPANAWAY, Wash. (KING/NBC News) – A small plane was forced to land in Spanaway, Washington Thursday morning after a “fuel system malfunction.”
The plane landed in traffic on Pacific Avenue according to Washington State Patrol.
A State Patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera recorded the landing.
The single-prop KR2 plane came down at approximately 8:15 a.m., and the trooper “just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.
