MUST SEE VIDEO: Dashcam shows airplane emergency landing

by: KING, NBC News

SPANAWAY, Wash. (KING/NBC News) – A small plane was forced to land in Spanaway, Washington Thursday morning after a “fuel system malfunction.”

The plane landed in traffic on Pacific Avenue according to Washington State Patrol. 

A State Patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera recorded the landing.

The single-prop KR2 plane came down at approximately 8:15 a.m., and the trooper “just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.  

