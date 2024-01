WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened the southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound K-96 in Wichita.

Recent weather caused washouts under the structure of the southbound I-135 ramp to eastbound K-96. The ramp was closed as a precautionary measure. The recent rain had caused the soil to become oversaturated. It was able to be shored up and filled with flowable fill.

