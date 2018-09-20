'America's Got Talent' crowns its newest winner Video

"America's Got Talent" crowned its newest winner Wednesday night after its most competitive finale yet.

Shin Lim won the show's 13th season and took home $1 million and a show in Las Vegas.

"I'm in shock right now. I don't even know what's happening," Lim said.

The Austrian acrobats who were runners up, Zurcaroh, saluted Lim with a victory ride.

Lin also gained new fans last night after performing for the hosts of "American Ninja Warrior."

"I have two Ivy league degrees. I have no idea how you did that," said Matt Iseman, new Shin Lim fan.

The finale also produced other head scratchers. Teen singer Courtney Hadwin, a golden buzzer performer, failed to make top five.

Simon Cowell's personal favorite, singer Michael Ketterer, finished fifth.