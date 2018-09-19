'America's Got Talent' to crown winner
America will soon decide the Season 13 winner of "America's Got Talent."
The show's 10 finalists turned in their final performances Tuesday, but only one will walk away with $1 million and a chance to headline at a Las Vegas casino.
The finale airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KSN.
