'Downtown Get Down': Wichita Riverfest kicks off Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest kicks off Friday in downtown Wichita. The festival is packed with several events, concerts and activities.

The festival is $10 admission for adults. Children 5 and under are admitted free; buttons for children ages 6 to 12 are $5.

"Our dedicated volunteers and generous partners make this world-class celebration possible, and we're proud to offer both treasured traditions and innovative new events for all to enjoy," said Mary Beth Jarvis, CEO of Wichita Festivals, Inc. "Everyone should head downtown with friends and family and take advantage of nine days of incredible entertainment, fun food and unique events, all organized for the community, by the community."

To learn more about the festival log onto wichitariverfest.com and on the Wichita Riverfest 2019 app.

EVENTS FOR FRIDAY, May 31:

Admiral's Breakfast, the official opening of Riverfest, presented by Legacy Bank, Hyatt Regency Wichita and The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com. Past Admirals Windwagon Smith host this traditional breakfast to celebrate 2019's Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVI, Ken Atnip. From 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Hyatt, 400 W. Waterman. This event is the final fundraiser for Riverfest 2019, with tickets available for $15 per person or $130 for tables of 10. Reservations are encouraged; call (316) 267-2817.

Project PopCon, 3-8 p.m. Location: Century II Expo Hall. Wichita's own pop culture convention, Project PopCon is a collaboration of Air Capital Comic Con, Anime Fest Wichita and Midwest eSports.

Toadies Concert, 6-10 p.m. Location: RedGuard Stage. Brought to you by Alt 107.3. 6:15 p.m.: Aether; 7:30 p.m.: Cartwheel; 8:45 p.m.: Toadies

Hot Air Balloons, 6:30 p.m. Launch, 8:30 p.m. Glow. Location: South of RedGuard Stage; brought to you by Flight 100.5. These majestic and colorful icons of Riverfest will glow to signal the start of the evening's festivities. Subject to wind and weather conditions.

Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade, 6:30-8 p.m., Location: Downtown Wichita. Brought to you by The Buzz KEYN, KFH, KNSS, Power 93.5 & KSN. Parade entrants inspired by this year's theme, "Downtown Get Down" (and the lure of cash prizes) strut their creative stuff with floats, bands, flags, performers and all your favorite parade traditions.

Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Location: Wichita Acura Dealers Stage on Kennedy Plaza. Sponsored by Riverfest Corporate Hosts; brought to you by The Buzz, KEYN, KFH, KNSS, Power 93.5 & KSN. Your Wichita Symphony Orchestra performs an exciting concert full of popular favorites complete with a spectacular firework finish! For the finale, the orchestra will be joined by the 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery Regiment in performing Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture. Bring your radio for the live concert broadcast on KEYN 103.7.

Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks, following the Twilight Pops Concert. Location: Viewing along the Arkansas River from Maple/Waterman to 1st St. Brought to you by The Buzz, KEYN, KFH, KNSS, Power 93.5, KSN & Parr Sound and Lighting. Enjoy breathtaking colors and sounds over downtown Wichita choreographed to a unique musical arrangement. Bring your radio and tune to KEYN for the live simulcast.

EVENTS FOR SATURDAY, June 1: