'The National Dog Show' returns! Video

(NBC News) - Turkey Day isn't just for the birds when "The National Dog Show" comes to NBC.

Alongside expert breeder David Frei, former "Seinfeld" star John O'Hurley returns for his 16th year as host of the prestigious puppy pageant.

"We'll have upward of 2,000 of the best dogs in the country," O'Hurley promises. "All of them have been breed winners at one point during the year."

The black-tie proceedings can lead to some off-color moments

"We had the Great Dane that stopped in front of me at the NBC booth, looked me direct in the eye and squat down and leave a little editorial comment on the rug," O'Hurley laughs.

"The National Dog" show will be broadcast starting at noon, right after the Thanksgiving Day parade.

