Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

(Image provided by Intrust Bank Arena)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is returning to Kansas this September, almost three years after she performed at the Kansas State Fair.

This time, she is taking the stage at Intrust Bank Arena Thursday, Sept. 28, as part of the Kaleidoscope Tour. The 30-city tour kicks off on Sept. 6 in Memphis.

Promoters say the Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many fan favorites, including “You Say,” “Rescue,” “Look Up Child,” and her new single “Thank God I Do.”

The concert will also have music from Daigle’s new, self-titled album that’s being released on May 12.

Click on LaurenDaigle.com to learn about advance tickets, or purchase tickets through Select-A-Seat starting March 31 at 10 a.m.