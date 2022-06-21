WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Theatre Guild announced that Legally Blonde – The Musical will join the 2022-2023 Broadway in Wichita Series at the Century II Concert Hall alongside the add-on production of The Concert: A Tribute to Abba.

The 2022-2023 Broadway Series now includes the following touring productions:

FOUR-SHOW SERIES:

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL, January 28–29, 2023

ANASTASIA, March 17–19, 2023

DEAR EVAN HANSEN, April 11–16, 2023

HAMILTON, June 6–18, 2023

SEASON ADD-ON:

THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA, December 29, 2022

Season tickets for Broadway in Wichita are available for purchase now at BroadwayWichita.com and the Century II Box Office.