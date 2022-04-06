WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Workers are installing a massive art project at the Wichita Art Museum (WAM). The artwork is called “Living History.” It was created by Beth Lipman and will hang in the Boeing Foyer of the museum.

The three-ton sculpture is 14 feet long, eight feet wide, and 10 feet tall. The primary materials will be glass, wood, ceramic, and metal.

The process of putting it together will take several weeks. Lipman will be at the museum as the sculpture is assembled.

The sculpture comes after a two-year development for concept, design, fabrication, and installation. A WAM spokesperson describes “Living History” as both ethereal and substantial, captivating and calming.

“Living History” was made specifically for WAM. It references the history, ecology, and culture of Wichita and surrounding areas. In addition, it recreates plants, grasses, and rock formations found in the nearby Flint Hills.

Visitors will also see nods to iconic artwork in the museum’s collection, including barber poles from WAM’s Americana collection and vertical forms from artist Louise Nevelson’s Night Sun III sculpture on view in the Sam and Rie Bloomfield Gallery on the museum’s second floor.

Lipman is a contemporary artist. Some of her work is in the Brooklyn Museum, Corning Museum of Glass, Detroit Institute of Arts, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.