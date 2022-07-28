WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita.

The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search volume for Gaines is 150,000 times over the last year.

The first Wichitan comes at number three on the list, Joanna Gaines. She and her husband Chip are the stars of the show Fixer-Upper. Based in Waco, Texas, the couple renovates homes. The couple has five children and also created and runs Magnolia Network.

Just below Gaines is actor Kirstie Alley, who garnered 153,000 search volume in the last twelve months. Alley is most known for the role of Rebecca Howe in Cheers.

Number six on the list is NFL running back Barry Sanders. The Wichita North product was a standout at Oklahoma State before spending nine years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Sanders has won too many awards to name, including an NFL MVP award in 1997 and being added to the Pro Bowl 10 times in his career.

At number nine on the list is Jeff Probst. He is best known as the host for the Emmy Award-winning reality show Survivor, which he has done since 2000.

The top two were actors Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, of Lenexa and Overland Park, respectively. Rudd has been in films since the ’90s and has played the role of Ant Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sudeikis’ most known role is in Ted Lasso, an Apple TV+ show that depicts an American football coach who travels to London to coach an English Premier League team.

To see the full list of Kansans, you can visit the BetKansas website by clicking here.