WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 42nd annual Wichita Asian Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5-10 p.m. at Wichita’s Century II.

The event includes multiple cultural stage performances, food/drink/art vendors (purchase), and the Miss Wichita Asian Festival Scholarship Pageant. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased here.

