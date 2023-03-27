FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Singer and songwriter Amy Grant will perform at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre this October.

Grant is a six-time Grammy winner known to both the Christian and pop music worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold.

In addition to the six Grammy Awards, she has received 26 Dove Awards, has a star on the

Hollywood Walk of Fame, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Grant’s concert will be at the historic Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. They are priced at $68.50 and $85.50 and are available through Select-A-Seat. You can also purchase tickets by phone at 316-755-SEAT or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.