7,000 episodes and counting for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

(CNN) – A bit of television history is happening Friday. That’s when the syndicated version of “Wheel of Fortune” airs its 7,000 episode.

The night-time version premiered in 1983, eight years after the network daytime version made its debut. The show remains popular, averaging close to 10 million viewers daily.

Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been with the night-time version from the beginning. The two don’t have plans to call it a career anytime soon. Sajak and White are currently under contract through 2022.

In fact, Sajak was recently honored by Guinness World Records as being the longest-running host of any game show.

