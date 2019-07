A new movie starring Tom Hanks brings Mr. Rogers to life. The movie will be called “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.” The trailer for the movie was released this morning.

It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness. Based on the true story, #ABeautifulDayMovie in theaters this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/woaz0BEvKh — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (@ABeautifulDay) July 22, 2019

The movie will be in theaters this Thanksgiving.