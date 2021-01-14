‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’ returns to NBC

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” is back for a second season.

After years of making YouTube videos, host Lilly Singh found out quickly making a nightly, half-hour show is a lot different.

“I kind of got smacked in my face every day, and I kind of got humbled. Real quickly,” Singh says of the transition.

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” was a much bigger, team effort compared to the small-scale show she’d crafted online.

“I had to learn to delegate, learn to trust people, but also balance that with making sure it’s my vision, right, it’s a hard line to walk,” she says.

Singh took that walk as the first woman of color hosting a network late night show.

“I shook things up just by being myself. I was myself, I went on to the stage and things were shaken,” she laughs.

Singh’s still shaking things up.

“Most people are trying to get out of their houses, into a studio, I am the opposite,” she says. “I feel more comfortable in a house and not in a studio.”

Her new surroundings ditch the desk, provide a behind the scenes look at show prep, and provide guests with a more casual atmosphere.

“I have the most fun when I’m in my element, being myself with a crew I can call friends as well, so I’m having a lot of fun,” Singh says.

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” airs at 12:35 a.m. right after “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”