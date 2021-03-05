A young father’s murder uncovers deep secrets on ‘Dateline’

Tonight on “Dateline,” when young father Rob Limon is murdered at work, the investigation uncovers deep secrets about sex, friendship, religion and family.

Here’s a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

Big Rob Limon — the nicest guy in the world — had been shot to death at work.

JULIE CORDOVA: But I still didn’t believe that. Because Rob was so strong, and — I couldn’t believe it.

Sabrina’s older sister Julie Cordova says they were both stunned.

Making sense out of Rob’s murder was the job of Kern County Sheriff’s Detective Randall Meyer.

RANDALL MEYER: One of the computers from the desk was missing. And several drawers were open. And there were files that were strewn about the office.

It looked like a burglary — an odd place for one because it was a railroad warehouse.

No cash normally kept here.

There were tools and train parts, but not much a thief could easily fence.

And what’s more —

RANDALL MEYER: Burglars usually don’t kill people.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: It’s only in TV do shoot-outs happen as a result of somebody interrupting a burglary.

Usually, the burglar runs out of there as quickly as possible.

RANDALL MEYER: Yeah, that’s correct. After looking at the scene, we thought that somebody was upset with Rob. And was looking for him.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline: Secrets in Silver Lakes” tonight at 8 p.m. on KSN.