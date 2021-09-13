ABBA Mania returns to Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 13

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The world’s number one ABBA tribute concert returns to Wichita’s historic Orpheum Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

ABBA Mania was formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. The show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to their millions of fans, old and new.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly

ten years and enjoyed nine UK number 1 hits.

Tickets to see ABBA Mania at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 through Select-A-Seat. Reserved tickets are priced at $25 Upper Balcony, $39.50 Orchestra Rows K-W and Lower Balcony, and $49.50 Orchestra Rows A-J, and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, 855.755.SEAT, Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.