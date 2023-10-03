WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — MANIA, an ABBA tribute band from Sweden, is bringing its 50th anniversary tour to the Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 27.

According to the Orpheum, MANIA is the world’s number-one touring ABBA tribute band.

The Orpheum says MANIA has toured every continent, playing over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. This included 80 sold-out concerts across the U.S. in 2022/2023.

“The ABBA Tribute delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations,” said the Orpheum. “With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, Mania: The ABBA Tribute recreates the magic of ABBA’s music in all its glory.”

MANIA will be performing all of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, through Select-A-Seat. Ticket prices range from $27.50 to $84.50.