WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Big-time actor Brian Baumgartner is here in Wichita to meet fans and support the city’s new pro team: The Wichita Sky Kings, with The Basketball League.

The visiting celeb is best known for his role as Kevin Malone from “The Office.”

“We love him so much!” said “The Office” fans Karissa Vestering and Isabel Solorzano, “Even better in person. He’s amazing.”

Game attendees had a meet-and-greet with the actor just before tip-off on Friday. Baumgartner sat courtside for the game o cheer on the Sky Kings.

Brian Baumgartner meets fans at Wichita Sky Kings debut (KSN Photo) Brian Baumgartner meets fans at Wichita Sky Kings debut (KSN Photo)

“What makes more sense for my first time in Wichita? I’m a big basketball fan, and I’m really excited to be here,” said Baumgartner.

Owner of the Sky Kings, Ben Hamd, says the organization is working hard to bring NBA-level entertainment right here to the city.

“You’ve got fans all over the country. You’ve got Wichita, which is a metropolis of basketball, and you’ve got celebrities that are going to come out and recognize that. So, it’s not just exciting for the Sky Kings. I think it’s exciting for Wichita as a whole,” said Hamd.

Brian Baumgartner sits courtside at Wichita Sky Kings debut (KSN Photo) Brian Baumgartner sits courtside at Wichita Sky Kings debut (KSN Photo)

The fans couldn’t agree more. On top of meeting their favorite celebrity, they were excited to see the city’s list of pro-teams expanding.

“We just love basketball, and the fact that there’s now this level of basketball in Wichita is great,” said local basketball fans Ryan, Izzy, and Max Rhodes. “As long as they’re here, we’ll probably be Sky Kings fans. So it’s great to have this in Wichita.”

As for Baumgartner, he enjoyed getting out of “The Office” to meet fans.

“That to me is the most rewarding, that people have the opportunity to let me know how much the show means to them,” he said.

Baumgartner will have another meet-and-greet ahead of The Sky Kings game on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 3 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena.

The team is also planning to have meet-and-greets with other celebrities throughout the season, including Richard Karn, Larry Thomas, and Mo Brings Plenty.

To see the Sky Kings’ full schedule, buy tickets, and get future event information, you can visit their website.