KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Eric Stonestreet and his family have a special plan to honor and remember his late father, Vince.

Vincent Stonestreet died a year ago at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

To continue his legacy, the Stonestreet family started a fund benefiting Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.

“They do amazing work and were such a blessing to our family at the end of his life. Dad was a funny guy, loved to laugh, and he loved helping people, especially kids,” Stonestreet announced on Instagram. “We thought he would be proud to know his spirit is alive and still helping kids with both wants and needs who have unfortunately found themselves in hospice care and at the end of their life,” Stonestreet said on Instagram.

Stonestreet said the fund will also help adults with expenses that insurance won’t cover in hospice care.

The actor said the family started the fund in hopes that others would join in and help it grow.

“We hope you’ll go to the link in my bio and read about our dad and be inspired to help someone or a cause dear to you in your area. Our dad was a cool and generous guy, and we loved him a lot. I hope wherever you are right now, you give your parents or loved ones a hug,” Stonestreet said.

Last December, Stonestreet and his family joined Kansas City, Kansas Police and the Leavenworth Police Department, passing out the ham in honor of his father. Stonestreet said it was something his father liked to do during the holiday season.