WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Adam Sandler is bringing his “I Missed You Tour” to Wichita.

Sandler’s stop in Wichita will be on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Intrust Bank Arena.

Presale tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 14, through Live Nation and INTRUST Bank Arena.

General tickets will be on sale for “The I Missed You Tour” on Friday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m.

Tickets will be available online at www.ticketmaster.com, www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.