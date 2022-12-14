KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Sandler hits the road and plans to bring his comedy tour to Kansas City in 2023.

Sandler will deliver his mix of laughs and lyrics starting with a stop in Chicago on Feb. 5, 2023. He will stop in Kansas City a week later on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The show will be held at T-Mobile Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. They will only be available online at livenation.com.

Sandler was last in Kansas City area in June 2019 when he preformed at what is now Cable Dahmer Arena.

The 56-year-old actor and comedian will also receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March 2023. It’s one of the country’s top comedy awards.

The award from the D.C. performing arts institution “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.”