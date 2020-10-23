Adele returns to “Saturday Night Live” this week. The British singer is hosting for the first time.

She’s performed on the show twice before, back in 2008 when her career was first taking off and then again in 2015.

This weekend, she gets to show off her comedic chops.

Cast member Bowen Yang says Adele already made a great impression in the show’s read-throughs earlier this week.

“She was so, so good,” Yang says. “I think everyone was just blown away by her willingness to do things. Not that that was ever in question, but she’s just down to clown.”

This week’s musical guest is H.E.R.

LATEST STORIES: