KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After decades of making music and touring the globe, legendary rock band Aerosmith announced their final tour, which includes a performance in Kansas City this fall.

The 40-stop farewell “PEACE OUT” tour kicks off on Sept. 2.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” Aerosmith said in a press release.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Thursday, Nov. 16. Aerosmith will perform hits from the last five decades and share the stage with special guest The Black Crowes.

Tickets for the “PEACE OUT” tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5. Rock fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.