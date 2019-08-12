Alabama and the Beach Boys to perform at Intrust Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven-time multi-platinum selling band and the most decorated country music group in history ALABAMA has added yet another arena performance to its extensive “50th Anniversary Tour.”

Band members Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen have tapped very special friends The Beach Boys to join them for a “once-in-a-lifetime” concert on Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena.

“Jeff, Randy and I used to listen to the incredible harmonies of The Beach Boys when we started our band 50 years ago,” says ALABAMA bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry. “Our goal as a band was to have the same magic as The Beach Boys’ harmonies and unique songs.”

Many guest artists have joined ALABAMA on the road to help celebrate its 50-year milestone. However, Wichita is the only North American city on the tour to feature a performance by The Beach Boys.

“We are excited to share the stage together with The Beach Boys at this special one-time concert,” Gentry adds. “I think the fans are going to be dancing and smiling all night long. We can’t wait!”

Tickets can be purchased online starting Friday at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.