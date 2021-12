WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multi-platinum selling country rock group Alabama has announced their new date of 50th Anniversary concert for Feb. 12, 2022, at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Beach Boys will be the country-rock group’s special guest.

The concert is one of many that had to be canceled or rescheduled due to coronavirus.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at SelectASeat.com.