Alabama postpones 50th Anniversary tour including their Wichita stop

Wichita, Kan. (RELEASE) – Country Music Hall of Fame group ‘Alabama’ is postponing the remainder of its “50th Anniversary Tour” due to lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo.

The group had hoped to continue its record-breaking 50 city tour, however, doctors have advised more time is needed for Owen to fully recover.



Today, ‘Alabama’ bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry released the following statement:

“The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.” Teddy Gentry, Alabama

Rescheduled dates for the tour, including the originally scheduled show date of November 2 at Intrust Bank Arena, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates.

Fans that are unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund at their original point of purchase.