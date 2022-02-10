WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A concert that was supposed to happen this weekend at Intrust Bank Arena has been postponed. Alabama and special guests The Beach Boys were going to be in Wichita Saturday night, Feb. 12.

The Select-A-Seat website said there are several positive COVID-19 test results within the Alabama band. As a result, they have postponed the Wichita concert and one in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tony Conway, the group’s manager, said the band regrets postponing the shows.

“They had been looking forward to spending the weekend with their fans,” he said.

The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 25. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date.

The Wichita concert was initially scheduled for Nov. 2, 2019, then moved to Jul. 31, 2020, then to Mar. 27, 2021, then to this weekend.