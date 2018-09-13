Alan Jackson's son-in-law dies from head injuries after fall

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ben Selecman (Photo Courtesy Davidson County District Attorney's Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Country singer Alan Jackson’s son-in-law has died from head injuries he sustained from a fall while on vacation in Florida.

Assistant District Attorney Ben Selecman died on Wednesday. He was 28.

In a statement, District Attorney Glenn Funk said, “The DA’s office is thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed.”

Selecman married Jackson’s 28-year-old daughter last October. Universal Music Group Nashville released a statement.