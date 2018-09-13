Alan Jackson's son-in-law dies from head injuries after fall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Country singer Alan Jackson’s son-in-law has died from head injuries he sustained from a fall while on vacation in Florida.
Assistant District Attorney Ben Selecman died on Wednesday. He was 28.
In a statement, District Attorney Glenn Funk said, “The DA’s office is thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed.”
Selecman married Jackson’s 28-year-old daughter last October. Universal Music Group Nashville released a statement.
Samuel Benton “Ben” Selecman – husband of Mattie Jackson Selecman, son-in-law of country artist Alan Jackson – died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 12, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Selecman, a Nashville resident, had recently suffered severe traumatic head injuries in a fall. He was 28 years old.
Selecman was an East Tennessee (Knoxville) native and University of Tennessee Knoxville graduate. He earned his law degree at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and was employed as an Assistant D.A. by the Nashville-Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.
Selecman married wife Mattie, the oldest daughter of the country singer-songwriter and his wife Denise, last October. In addition to his wife, Selecman is survived by parents Mark and Brenda Selecman, brother Cole Selecman and his wife, Morgan.
The Jackson and Selecman families ask for – and appreciate – prayers during this difficult time.
Previous
'60 Minutes' chief Jeff Fager fired over
Next
Michael Kors' upbeat mood is reflected
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Saturday...
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at...
- Treehouse Labor Run this weekend
- Wingnuts memorabilia, equipment to be auctioned off
- Overstock.com plans distribution center in...