Alex Trebek ready for season 36 of ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of “Jeopardy!,” five months after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a new video for “Jeopardy!” viewers, Trebek said his chemotherapy is done.

“I have gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I am on the mend and that is all I can hope for,” said Trebek. “It is going to be a good year.”

A spokeswoman for the show confirmed that the production of season 36 is now underway.

The new episodes are slated to begin airing on September 9 on KSN.