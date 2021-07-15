All-Star TV rating hits record low, viewers up slightly

National League’s Nolan Arenado, of the St. Louis Cardinals, acknowledges the crowd during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

NEW YORK (AP) — The television rating for baseball’s All-Star Game sank to a record low but viewers increased by 1%.

The American League’s 5-2 win over the National at Denver on Tuesday night featuring Shohei Ohtani as the first two-way All-Star got a 4.5 rating and 11 share, and was seen by 8,237,000 viewers ages 2 and up, Fox said Wednesday.

The previous low rating was 5.0 for the American League’s 4-3 victory at Cleveland two years ago, which had an 11 share and and was seen by 8,140,000 viewers.

Viewers peaked at 8,897,000 from 9-9:15 p.m. EDT.

The 2020 All-Star Game was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Home Run Derby drew a combined 7,126,000 on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night, up from 6.2 million in 2019 and its most viewers since 2017. This year drew 6,358,000 viewers on ESPN and 767,000 viewers for a Statcast-themed alternate telecast on ESPN2.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a broadcast and the share is the percentage tuned to a telecast among those households with televisions on at the time.

