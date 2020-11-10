Amazon is warning of nex Xbox delays

NBC News

Amazon is warning customers that preorders for the Xbox Series X, which went on sale today, may not arrive on time.

The company says it expects to ship some of them in the coming weeks as it gets more inventory.

It estimates the affected customers will receive their Xbox by December 31st at the latest.

Amazon sent a similar warning in September to people who pre-ordered the PlayStation 5.

