LEAWOOD, Kan. — Opening weekend for “The Batman” resonated with moviegoers, and turned into big bucks for Leawood-based AMC Theaters.

According to AMC, last weekend saw the third-highest attendance at its theaters in nearly two years. AMC said it sold more than 4 million tickets for the Warner Bros. movie between Thursday and Sunday.

“The Bat-Signal went out at AMCs around the world and did moviegoers ever show up in response to see THE BATMAN at an AMC Theatre. Congratulations to our partners at Warner Bros. and DC on the biggest movie event so far in 2022. In fact, it was the third biggest weekend for AMC in more than two full years,” Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, said.

AMC also invested in marketing the movie and giving people a reason to watch the movie at its theaters.

AMC held early screenings for members of its Investor Connect. It also held early access screenings for The Batman at all IMAX locations in the U.S.

Plus, AMC offered multiple guest-incentive opportunities, including a special edition The Batman NFT, and The Batman popcorn vessel, which sold out over the weekend.

The company has also increased the number of premium large format screens, giving fans a better picture to enjoy.

The movie starring Robert Pattinson brought in a record-setting $128.5 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend.