WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you missed your chance to get tickets to comedian Matt Rife’s two sold-out shows in Wichita, you can turn your attention to another comic coming to town.

Steve Trevino is bringing his America’s Favorite Husband Tour to the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, Nov. 3.

He has been selling out shows coast-to-coast. With the nickname “America’s Favorite Husband,” he is considered one of the country’s fastest-rising comics. Trevino has headlined specials on Netflix, Amazon and Showtime and has over two million followers on social media.

Tickets to America’s Favorite Husband Tour go on sale Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Reserved tickets are $40.50 and $50.50. Buy them at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-7328, or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.