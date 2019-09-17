‘America’s Got Talent’ finale starts tonight on KSN

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) – It’s the season finale tonight for “America’s Got Talent”.

Ten finalists performing for America’s vote and tomorrow night the winner will earn $1 million dollars, along with the show in Las Vegas.

Youth is definitely being served with AGT finalists singer Benicio Bryant violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and opera singer Emanne Beasha.

“I still can’t believe I made the finals. I’m thankful I made it all the way here,” said Beasha.

The finale also has groups of teens including the Detroit youth choir as well as Ndlovu youth choir from South Africa.

“Winning this competition would be amazing,” said one band member.

Kids are also at the heart of acrobatic dance group. V.Unbeatable from Mumbai, India and the techno dance group Light Balance Kids, from Kiev, Ukraine.

For the finale, we’re trying to make something bright and fun for the audience said AGT finalist Light Balance Kids.

But carrying the flag for the young at heart are the military quartet “Voices of Service.”

And stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller.

“All of these kids have been killing it around me. I think I’m pulling a muscle just watching some of them perform,” Niemiller said.

Niemiller’s thrived despite a congenital birth defect.

While blindness and autism have not stopped singer musician Kodi Lee from becoming a viral sensation.

“I’m so excited to perform,” said Lee.

America gets to decide which performance is worth $1 million dollars.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. on KSN.

