‘America’s Got Talent’ gears up for a new season

by: NBC News

Posted:

Simon Cowell got to start “America’s Got Talent” last year but didn’t get to finish it.

A broken back sidelined him from the live portion of the season.

Cowell describes his absence as a “nightmare.”

“It was like everyone was having a better time without me,” he says.

Cowell and company start production of the next season soon; virtual auditions with producers are being held until March 6.

The premiere date for the new season isn’t set quite yet, but it’s likely to be in late May or early June, after “The Voice” wraps its new season, which starts on Monday.

You can submit auditions to “America’s Got Talent” here.

