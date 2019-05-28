‘America’s Got Talent’ returns

“America’s Got Talent” begins a new summer-long search Tuesday, and the season isn’t all that’s new.

Veteran judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are joined by a couple of rookies this season.

Singer/dancer Julianne Hough is new to the panel, along with actress Gabrielle Union.

“I wasn’t going to turn down the opportunity to help create stars,” Union says.

Cowell, meanwhile, is ready to dispense wisdom to the newbies.

“You’re going to have these certain auditions on certain days, you’re going to remember those the rest of your life,” he says.

In some cases, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

“America’s Got Talent” premieres Tuesday night at 7 p.m., followed by the premiere of the new song writing competition, “Songland”.

