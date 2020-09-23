‘America’s Got Talent’ special, live star-studded finale to air tonight

(NBC) — Tonight at 7 p.m. (CDT), Terry Crews will host a one-hour special “America’s Got Talent Countdown to the Finale,” highlighting the show’s Top 10 finalists.
The show will feature an exclusive sneak peek, along with never-before-seen backstage footage from the season.
Then the “America’s Got Talent Live Final Results” begins at 8 p.m. It will feature special performances from Blake Shelton, Usher, Ryan Tedder, Ava Max, and Julia Michaels, among others.
The main point of the show is to announce the newest champion of “America’s Got Talent.”
On a night with a million dollars at stake, 10 acts had one final chance to shine.
“There was a sense of pride for all the contestants who rose to the occasion and delivered what they should have delivered,” said judge Howie Mandel.
And one performer did, very literally, rise to the occasion, while a whirling duo traveled from India to leave a lasting impression.
“In person, it’s crazy. The whole time, we’re thinking that she’s going to fall. That she’s going to slip. It’s unbelievable,” described judge Sofia Vergara.
That one false move also never came for a trio of sisters from Germany. Or for the spoken word poet delivering a verbal love letter to his young daughter.
“All he’s done is, he’s taken the truth. And made it really entertaining,” remarked Mandel.
The night offered a pair of teenage singers who showed a glimpse of what their futures may hold. As well as a man whose lost years are giving way to brighter days.
“All the songs he’s singing are like his life story,” observed judge Heidi Klum.
And the performance that closed the show could be one that opens new doors.
“It’s going to be a very special night for us, I think,” commented Vergara.
”We are going to watch live, in real time, somebody’s dream come true,” concluded Mandel.
“It’s so amazing to be part of that. It feels good,” echoed Klum.
The celebration is just hours away.
Watch all the “AGT” excitement starting at 7 p.m. tonight on KSN.
- Alan Silva
- Aerial / Movement
- Hometown: Brazil
- Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Archie Williams
- Singer
- Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Bad Salsa
- Salsa Acro Duo
- Hometown: Bagdah, India (Sonali) – Bhubaneswar, India (Sumanth)
- Current City: Mumbai, India
- Bello Sisters
- Sister Hand Balance Trio
- Hometown: Italy
- Current City: Hamburg, Germany
- Brandon Leake
- Poet
- Hometown: Stockton, California
- Broken Roots
- Singing Duo
- Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
- Cristina Rae
- Singer
- Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
- Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
- Daneliya Tuleshova
- Singer
- Hometown: Kazakhstan
- Kenadi Dodds
- Singer
- Hometown: North Logan, Utah
- Roberta Battaglia
- Singer
- Hometown: Toronto, Canada
