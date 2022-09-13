(NBC) — The two-night finale of “America’s Got Talent” starts on Tuesday with 11 acts vying for $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

America has certainly got plenty of talent.

“I know I can keep going, it’s giving me the strength to really do what I love,” said Atlanta musician Avery Dixon.

But more than ever, acts from around the world are impacting this season’s final.

“When I’m preparing this, I’m practicing more than 15 hours a day,” said magician Yu Hojin from Seoul, South Korea.

Including the tech wizards who made it appear judge Simon Cowell auditioned for his own show.

“We have this fantastic team, spread all around the world, and working on something like this, the magic of it is, you don’t have to be there in person,” said Tom Graham of Metaphysic, an Australian AI company.

But in person was the only way to go for female dancers from Lebanon.

“We’ve been watching “America’s Got Talent” since we were kids, and now we’re actually here, which is pretty much amazing,” said a member of The Mayyas’ dance group.

Seven of Tuesday’s 11 finalists are from outside the U.S.

“I’m a teenage girl from Poland and I’m here, c’mon on,” said singer Sara James.

Including, Kristy Sellars, a pole dancing visualist from Australia.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into it,” said Sellars.

Country trio Chapel Hart is one of the few truly American acts.

“We were just embraced by not just the judges, not just the contestants, not just the crew, but literally the world,” said Danica Hart of the singing group.

Baltimore comedian Mike E. Winfield also feels the love.

“It’s the type of energy that you don’t want to leave the stage,” said Winfield.

It’s the place viewers discovered a singer with echoes of Elvis.

“Getting to be on that stage in front of millions of people is really life-changing,” said Drake Milligan, who hails from Nashville.

But one finalist’s life is really going to change when the winner is crowned on Wednesday night.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by an all-new edition of “Password.”

Wednesday night, the results finale starts at 8 p.m, preceded at 7 p.m. by an all-star season finale edition of “Password.”

Contestant Information

Tuesday, September 13

Avery Dixon

Musician

Atlanta, GA

Celia Munoz

Variety/Other

Madrid, Spain

Chapel Hart

Singing Group

Hometown: Poplarville, MS

Current Residence: New Orleans, LA

Drake Milligan

Singer

Nashville, TN

Kristy Sellars

Dancer

Ballarat, Victoria, Australia

Mayyas

Dance Group

Beirut, Lebanon

Metaphysic

Variety/Other

Melbourne, Australia

Mike E Winfield

Comedian

Baltimore, MD

Nicolas RIBS

Magician

Paris, France

Sara James

Singer

Warsaw, Poland

Yu Hojin

Magician

Seoul, South Korea

About “America’s Got Talent”

“Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists, and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.